GRAVE - Remastered Editions Of Dominion VIII & Burial Ground Albums Unboxed; Video

Long-running Swedish death metal legends, Grave, have teamed up with Century Media Records to bring back the albums Dominion VIII (2008) and Burial Ground (2010) as classy, limited coloured and black vinyl editions, hand-numbered digipak CDs limited to 3,000 copies each, and digitally.

Check out this unboxing video:

Remastered in 2019 by Ola Lindgren and mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel / Temple Of Disharmony, these records offer crushing and savage Grave tracks that fully live up to the group’s morbid legacy.

As reminders of the superb quality of these albums, Costin Chioreanu (At The Gates, Exumer), who created the artwork for both records and reworked the Dominion VIII cover for its 2019 edition, produced animated art clips for "Dark Signs" (from Dominion VIII) and "Liberation" (from Burial Ground), which can now be viewed below.

Dominion VIII is available as the following limited vinyl colours:

Burial Ground is available as:

