GRAVES AT SEA Announce US Tour Dates
March 30, 2017, 38 minutes ago
Portland sludge/doom quartet, Graves At Sea, has announced new summer US tour dates. The band is touring in support of their 2016 debut full-length album, The Curse That Is. Check out the full itinerary below.
May
30 - Boise, ID - Shredder
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Club X
June
1 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive *
2 - Colorado Springs, CO - 71 Grind Fest / Black Sheep *
3 - Albuquerque, NMvSister Bar *
5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
7 - Glendale, CA - Complex
8 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar (with Barghest, Recluse)
9 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge
10 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro (with Noothgrush, Samothrace)
15 - Seattle, WA - NWTF / Neumos
16 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge (with Young and in the Way)
* with Conan & North
(Photo - Orion Landau)