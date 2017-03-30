GRAVES AT SEA Announce US Tour Dates

Portland sludge/doom quartet, Graves At Sea, has announced new summer US tour dates. The band is touring in support of their 2016 debut full-length album, The Curse That Is. Check out the full itinerary below.

May

30 - Boise, ID - Shredder

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Club X

June

1 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive *

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - 71 Grind Fest / Black Sheep *

3 - Albuquerque, NMvSister Bar *

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Glendale, CA - Complex

8 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar (with Barghest, Recluse)

9 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite Lounge

10 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro (with Noothgrush, Samothrace)

15 - Seattle, WA - NWTF / Neumos

16 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge (with Young and in the Way)

* with Conan & North

