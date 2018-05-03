GRAVESHADOW Announce Summer Headlining Tour

On the heels of their recent West Coast tour dates with Sirenia and Threat Signal and the successful launch of their sophomore album Ambition's Price, California-based symphonic metal quintet Graveshadow has announced their inaugural headlining tour. The two-week summer trek will kick off in Reno, Nevada on July 13th and wrap up in the group's hometown of Sacramento on July 27th. The full itinerary is listed below.

Says vocalist Heather Michele, “We are very excited to finally be going on our first headlining tour! We're looking forward to playing longer sets and visiting all our wonderful friends and fans that we've had the pleasure of meeting in the past. Get ready, West Coast - we're coming for you!”

Tour dates:

July

13 - Reno, NV - Shea's Tavern

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

15 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

17 - San Diego, CA - The Merrow

18 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room (with Novareign)

19 - San Francisco, CA - Elbo Room

20 - Medford, OR - Bamboo Room

21 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub

22 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

24 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

25 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

26 - Portland, OR - Dante's

27 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp