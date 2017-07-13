GRAVESHADOW Enter Studio To Record New Album

Recently completing a west coast run of shows with Russia’s Arkona and Norway’s Sirenia, Sacramento’s Graveshadow - a female-fronted symphonic metal band that incorporates doom, thrash and goth metal influences - has entered the studio to begin recording their sophomore album and debut for M-Theory Audio. Recording at The Captains Quarters in Ventura, California with producer (and Night Demon guitarist) Armand John Anthony.

“The idea came to record with Armand while we were on tour with Night Demon. I got to talking with him and he showed me some of his production work,” explains Graveshadow guitarist Will Walker. “What we really want to accomplish on this album is more of a raw and organic sound while still maintaining the symphonic elements of the music. It was a natural fit. The gear, the room, everything is working out to realize exactly what we were looking for. Armand is an absolute joy to work with and we feel he’s really helping us make this the best it can be.”

Recording will continue over the month of July with plans to release in early 2018 via their new deal with M-Theory Audio. Check their Facebook page for more recording updates.

Since forming at the end of 2012 Graveshadow has created a sound defined by crushing guitars, beautiful keyboard melodies, thundering bass, and earth-shattering drums. The powerful operatic vocals shift into unearthly growls to create a rich and dynamic atmosphere that is ripe for storytelling. Whether it is a tale of personal struggle or of fantastical creatures, the listener is sure to find themselves immersed in a world apart. Releasing an EP in 2014, and a full-length, Nocturnal Resurrection, the following year Graveshadow have toured and played shows with Marty Friedman, Flotsam And Jetsam, Unleash The Archers, Apocalyptica, Children Of Bodom, Death Angel, Skinlab, Doyle, Wednesday 13 and John 5, as well as tours with Anvil, Night Demon, Sirenia and Arkona.

M-Theory Audio is the new label recently launched by Marco Barbieri (Century Media, Nuclear Blast, Metal Blade). Barbieri has assembled an experienced team previously employed by esteemed labels like Century Media, Prosthetic, Victory and Epitaph Records. The M-Theory roster also includes Nomadic folk metallers Tengger Cavalry, pagan death metal band Helsott, Las Vegas’ power/progressive band Sicocis, Nor Cal’s death metal/metalcore group Apothesary and melodic doom group Blackfinger (featuring former Trouble singer Eric Wagner) amongst others.