GRAVESHADOW Premier "Warchief" Music Video

Having previously teased the release of their M-Theory Audio debut Ambition's Price via the well-received “Widow And The Raven” and “Doorway To Heaven”, Sacramento, California-based Graveshadow has now unveiled a music video, directed by Mike Sloat (Testament, Machine Head, Lynyrd Skynyrd), for the song “Warchief”.

Says guitarist Will Walker, “A song of pain, sacrifice and revenge, 'Warchief' is perhaps my favorite track off of the new record. The melodies and the raw emotion of this song made it an easy choice for a video. I hope you all enjoy the song just as much as we enjoyed making it!”





Ambition's Price will be released tomorrow (April 13th), the same day that Graveshadow joins Sirenia and Threat Signal for a series of shows along the west coast. From there, the band will play twice in their hometown on April 21st - an acoustic, in-store performance at Dimple Records (Arden Way location), followed by a full, electric record-release show later that night at The Boardwalk.

Ambition's Price is available for pre-order here. On the follow-up to the group's 2015 debut, Nocturnal Resurrection (Mausoleum Records), Graveshadow deftly mixes symphonic and gothic metal with elements of doom, thrash and epic progressive power metal. The album, which features stunning cover art by Serbian fantasy graphic designer Dusan Markovic (Jag Panzer, Seven Kingdoms, Mystic Prophecy), was produced and mixed by Armand John Anthony (Night Demon, The Fucking Wrath, Gygax), and mastered by Colin Davis at Imperial Mastering (Deeds of Flesh, Decrepit Birth, Origin).





Ambition’s Price features powerful vocals by Heather Michele that range from operatic highs to unearthly growls backed by crushing guitars, beautiful keyboard melodies, thundering bass, and earth-shattering drums creating a rich and dynamic atmosphere that is ripe for storytelling. Whether it is a tale of personal struggle or of fantastical creatures, the listener is sure to find themselves immersed in a world apart.

“Doorway To Heaven”:

“Widow And The Raven” lyric video: