GRAVESHADOW Returns With “Gwynnbleidd” Single

The symphonic/gothic metal band Graveshadow have released a new single, “Gwynnbleidd,” the Sacramento, California-based act’s first new music in two years. The track – which is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms – marks the recording debut of the group’s new vocalist, Rachl Quinn, as well as new bassist Luci Rae.

According to guitarist Aaron Robitsch, “’Gwynnbleidd” was inspired by the popular Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher. “I initially wrote the music for the project that Will (Walker, guitars) and I were going to form when Graveshadow seemed like it was over,” he explains. “When Rachl was recruited, we felt that the song had the potential to showcase her vocals perfectly and show a strong comeback for the band. Lyrically, Rachl took inspiration from The Witcher, continuing our trend of songs being influenced from a variety of fandoms, including Game of Thrones, World of Warcraft, The Legend of Zelda and Doctor Who.”

Adds Walker, “I’m really excited about this track. I feel it showcases the next natural evolution of Graveshadow’s sound, and Aaron did a fantastic job composing it. It was also the first chance we got to work with Rachl in a writing capacity, and I’m thrilled with how it turned out. I was on a huge Witcher kick, so when Rachl wanted the lyrics to center on Geralt and Ciri’s relationship, I was on board immediately. We’ve always enjoyed weaving lyrics about our favorite stories into our music, and I think this is one that our fans are really going to enjoy. It showcases a leap forward in the guitar work, and the orchestrations are bombastic and uplifting at the same time. This is just a taste of what we’ll be releasing later this year, and I feel it’s a damn fine first sip!”

“Gwynnbleidd” is expected to appear on Graveshadow's forthcoming EP, which will further showcase the potential displayed on their 2015 debut Nocturnal Resurrection and Ambition's Price, both of which saw the group deftly mix symphonic and gothic metal with elements of doom, thrash and epic progressive power metal. Additional details on the new release will follow in the coming months.

Since forming in 2013, Graveshadow have earned extensive praise for mixing fantasy-based lyrics with crushing guitars, beautiful keyboard melodies, thundering bass, earth-shattering drums and powerful vocals that range from operatic highs to unearthly growls, creating a rich and dynamic musical atmosphere that is ripe for storytelling. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the group has built a steady following in the Western United States in recent years through regional tours and performances alongside the likes of Arkona, Children Of Bodom, Apocalyptica, Marty Friedman, Death Angel, Flotsam and Jetsam and Anvil.