GRAVESLAVE Release Riotous Parody Lyric Video For "Fatal Push"

Minneapolis death-grind stalwarts, Graveslave, have taken lyric videos to a humorous new level with the release of “Fatal Push”, the second single from the band’s new EP, Devotion.

“We've been wanting to do a full-on parody video for a while now,” says guitarist/songwriter Roman Non. “We thought a ‘singalong’ concept was great to crossover into a traditional lyric video, so we parodied the Wiggles, Mister Rogers and other family friendly shows in that vein. Not that this one's very family friendly. It looks more like something you'd see on Adult Swim, I think. Try and match our dance moves, if you dare.”

The Devotion EP is available via Trvasfuk Music. Orders available on Bandcamp

Devotion, the first of two “sister” EPs, features five tracks of razor-sharp riffs and blindingly fast drum work, blending elements of death metal, thrash and grind. Each of the EP’s tracks were inspired by the cult card game Magic: The Gathering.

Tracklisting:

“God Of Slaughter”

“Grotesque Hybrid”

“Surgical Extraction”

“Underworld Connections”

“Fatal Push”

“God Of Slaughter” video:

Graveslave is:

Ashton George - Lead Vocals

Roman Non - Guitar, Vocals

Joel Sigsbee - Guitar, Vocals

Josh Burke - Bass

Ben Fagerness - Drums