GRAVESTONE Return With Proud To Be Dead EP; New Band Lineup Announced

Italian progressive death metal band, Gravestone, return with a new lineup and EP, entitled Proud To Be Dead. The release is heavily influenced by each member with hints of horror and progressive brought to life by the use of keyboards and synths.

Proud To Be Dead was recorded at Trick Studio by Andrea Mattei. It was mixed and mastered by Alfonso Corace (drummer of Lunarsea).

On the EP, the band present five songs which includes a rearrangement of Corpse Embodiment from a previous album Symphony Of Pain complete with text inspired by Lovecraft and Myths of Cthulhu. The song is realized in a more modern style and shows the progression Gravestone has gone through since their formation and the songs original version in 1992.

“Proud To Be Dead”’s text refers to the protagonist’s (and our) frenetic life, empty of values and affections. However, at the moment of his death, he realizes he’s in another world from which he can see his old world and as an external observer, he expresses his (negative) opinion about this style of life that people live. Our protagonist comes to the conclusion that life after death is better than the previous one he had and therefore is “Proud To Be Dead”. “Eyes Without Sight” is inspired by Lovecraft’s dream cycle. The initial and main riff is inspired by the harmony of classical music. It’s the most melodic song on the EP. “Flaggelation” is an allegory of those attitudes of some religious groups who injure themselves in an attempt to reach their God. In other words, pain as vehicle to divinity. Closing the EP is “Matres”, which is inspired by the trilogy of the three mothers from the Dario Argento movies Inferno, Suspiria and the Third Mother.

Tracklisting:

“Proud To Be Dead”

“Corpse Embodiment”

“Eyes Without Sight”

“Flagellation”

“Matres”

Gravestone are:

David Folchitto - Drums

Alessandro Iacobellis - Vocals

Marco Borrani - Guitar

Pierluigi Fiore - Guitar

Fabrizio Di Carloantonio - Keyboards

Massimiliano Maax Salvatori - Bass