GRAVEYARD Bassist TRULS MÖRCK Explains How Working In A Record Store Led To A Career In Music; Video

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard recently released their comeback album Peace via Nuclear Blast. In the new video below, bassist Truls Mörck discusses how working in a record store got him into music:

Peace is available in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition features the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). The album is also available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”

“Cold Love”

“See The Day”

“Please Don’t”

“Del Maniac”

“The Fox”

“Walk On”

“Bird Of Paradise”

“A Sign Of Peace”

“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

