GRAVEYARD Bassist TRULS MÖRCK Explains How Working In A Record Store Led To A Career In Music; Video

May 29, 2018, an hour ago

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard recently released their comeback album Peace via Nuclear Blast. In the new video below, bassist Truls Mörck discusses how working in a record store got him into music:

Peace is available in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition features the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). The album is also available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”
“Cold Love”
“See The Day”
“Please Don’t”
“Del Maniac”
“The Fox”
“Walk On”
“Bird Of Paradise”
“A Sign Of Peace”
“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

“The Fox” video:

“Please Don’t” video:

Unboxing video:



