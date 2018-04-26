GRAVEYARD Launch Official Trailer #1 For Upcoming Peace Album; Video
Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard have released a first official trailer for their upcoming comeback album, Peace. Watch the clip below.
Peace will be released on May 25th via Nuclear Blast. The album is now available for pre-order in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition will feature the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). Aside of that the album will be available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.
Tracklisting:
“It Ain’t Over Yet”
“Cold Love”
“See The Day”
“Please Don’t”
“Del Maniac”
“The Fox”
“Walk On”
“Bird Of Paradise”
“A Sign Of Peace”
“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”
Trailer #1:
“Please Don’t” video;