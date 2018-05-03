GRAVEYARD Launch Teaser For "The Fox" Music Video

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard will soon release a music video for "The Fox", a song from their upcoming comeback album, Peace. Watch a teaser below:

Peace will be released on May 25th via Nuclear Blast. The album is now available for pre-order in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition will feature the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). Aside of that the album will be available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”

“Cold Love”

“See The Day”

“Please Don’t”

“Del Maniac”

“The Fox”

“Walk On”

“Bird Of Paradise”

“A Sign Of Peace”

“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

Trailer #1:

“Please Don’t” video: