GRAVEYARD Launch Teaser For "The Fox" Music Video

May 3, 2018, an hour ago

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard will soon release a music video for "The Fox", a song from their upcoming comeback album, Peace. Watch a teaser below:

Peace will be released on May 25th via Nuclear Blast. The album is now available for pre-order in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition will feature the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). Aside of that the album will be available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”
“Cold Love”
“See The Day”
“Please Don’t”
“Del Maniac”
“The Fox”
“Walk On”
“Bird Of Paradise”
“A Sign Of Peace”
“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

Trailer #1:

“Please Don’t” video:

