GRAVEYARD - Peace Album Released Today; Official Unboxing Video Posted

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard are releasing their highly anticipated comeback album, Peace, today (May 25th) through Nuclear Blast. Watch the official and ridiculously hilarious unboxing video below.

Graveyard recently released a music video for "The Fox". Watch below.

Peace will be released today (May 25th) via Nuclear Blast. The album is now available in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition will feature the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). Aside of that the album will be available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”

“Cold Love”

“See The Day”

“Please Don’t”

“Del Maniac”

“The Fox”

“Walk On”

“Bird Of Paradise”

“A Sign Of Peace”

“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

“The Fox” video:

“Please Don’t” video:

Trailer #1: