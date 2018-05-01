GREAT AMERICAN GHOST – “No Savior” Video Streaming

Boston metal act Great American Ghost has released a music video for their popular song “No Savior". Directed by Cameron Nunez, this is the second video released from the band.

“We wanted to make a video that embodies everything that we loved about music videos while we were growing up," says the band. "Gritty and emotional. Cameron just got it, and it came out exactly how we envisioned it.”

Both tracks are from the band’s most recent LP, Hatred Stems From The Seed released last year via Good Fight Music. The LP was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Randy Leboeuf (Counterparts, Thy Art Is Murder) at Graphic Nature Audio.

After just wrapping up tour dates with Fit For An Autopsy and Yashira, Great American Ghost has also announced new tour dates supporting Within The Ruins and Phinehas this summer. Dates kick off in August and run for about two weeks along the eastern U.S. corridor. Prior to these dates, you can find the band participating on three dates of the 2018 Vans Warped Tour in its final year.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

3 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground

4 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

5 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

7 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution