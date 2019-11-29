GREAT AMERICAN GHOST Signs With eOne; Power Through Terror Album Due In February; "Prison Of Hate" Music Video Streaming

Boston's Great American Ghost has signed a worldwide record deal with Entertainment One (eOne) with plans to release a new LP, Power Through Terror, on February 14.

Produced by Will Putney (Counterparts, Harm's Way, Terror), this will serve as the follow-up to 2017's Hatred Stems From The Seed. The new music video for "Prison Of Hate" was directed by Eric Richter and is the first bit of music we're seeing and hearing from the group from the all-new LP. Watch the clip below.

The band just wrapped up a successful European run on the Never Say Die! Tour alongside Crystal Lake, In Hearts Wake, King 810, and more. Great American Ghost will head back out on the road with Bodysnatcher in January.

Extreme music is aggressive by nature, but Great American Ghost may be the angriest sounding band of all time. The group returns with ten songs of absolute fury, Power Through Terror. They direct old-school hardcore wrath at hypocrisy, apathy, and self-loathing, delivered in a dark cloud of relentlessly bludgeoning riffs.

The Boston tradition includes seminal pioneers like Gang Green, SSD, and DYS. The back of Great American Ghost screamer Ethan Harrison's head is tattooed with the symbol for The Hope Conspiracy. But make no mistake, Power Through Terror is a devastating, mature metal-fueled odyssey. As Harrison says of guitarist Niko Gasparrini and bassist Joey Perron, "No matter how much my dudes listen to Meshuggah and Gojira, I'm always going to sound like I love American Nightmare because I do." And it's that potent concoction of the push and pulls between hardcore spite and metal ferocity that makes Great American Ghost's third LP so potent.

Which isn't to say the anger, malice, and corrosive pummelling of Hatred Stems from the Seed (2017) and Everyone Leaves (2015) is absent. Far from it. The Warped Tour, Metal Alliance, and Never Say Die! tour vets sound more visceral than ever. Power Through Terror is more ambitious and even more violent.

Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Rat King"

"Prison Of Hate"

"Altar Of Snakes"

"Power Through Terror"

"Rivers Of Blood"

"Socialized Animals"

"Black Winter"

"Scorched Earth"

"WarBorn"

"No More"

