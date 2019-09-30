GREAT WHITE Have Begun Writing Process For New Album; MARK KENDALL Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast

Episode #421 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast features founding Great White guitarist, Mark Kendall.

"Mark talks with us about the band’s upcoming performance at the Gnarly 80’s Arena Rock Festival in Mt Pleasant, PA on October 5th. Mark discusses the decision to bring Mitch Malloy in as the band’s third lead singer. He also talks about how the two have begun to write new material for an upcoming album, his thoughts on recording, the band finding their own sound on Once Bitten and much, much more."

Tune in here.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)