GREAT WHITE Introduce Once Bitten India Pale Ale

Great White enter the brewing business with their new Once Bitten India Pale Ale (IPA).

Distributed by Redlands, California's Escape Craft Brewery, the Once Bitten IPA is refreshingly sharp. Crafted with the same integrity and patience found in the studio, Once Bitten's citrus-like base is brewed in the same vein as the guys in the band. Just as they celebrate their Californian roots, the awesome citrus bite is brewed like no other.

"It's impossible to capture the spirt and flavor, per se, of our fans," says drummer Audie Desbrow. "But in working with Escape Brewery, we feel confident we have something really special. Our fans are always sharing with us how their songs are a part of their lives. Now they can further celebrate that feeling and that energy. Cheers to our fans for being there with us all of these years."

The IPA can be purchased exclusively at Escape Craft Brewery beginning Saturday, June 10th at 721 Nevada Street, Suite 401, Redlands, CA. Call 909-713-ESCP (3727) or visit EscapeCraftBrewery.com for more information. Must be 21 or over to purchase.

Once Bitten IPA the official beer of Great White, @ EscapeCraftBrewery , Redlands,CA. pic.twitter.com/T0sZQk4jMP — Audie Desbrow (@AudieDesbrowGW) June 6, 2017

Great White recently released a video for “Big Time”, a track from their new album, Full Circle, released on June 2nd. The video, directed by Todd E. Braley, is available for streaming below.

The new album, produced by Michael Wagener, was recorded earlier this year at his WireWorld Studio in Nashville. The release will come with a DVD, entitled Making Of Full Circle. More details to follow.

Full Circle tracklisting:

“I’m Alright”

“Movin' On”

“This Is The Life”

“Let Me In”

“Moonshine”

“Cry Of A Nation”

“Give It Up”

“Big Time”

“Never Let You Down”

“I've Got Your Back”

“Big Time” video:

Great White lineup:

Mark Kendall - Guitar

Michael Lardie - Keyboards & Guitar

Scott Snyder - Bass

Audie Desbrow - Drums

Terry Ilous - Vocals

(Photo - Neil Zlowzower)