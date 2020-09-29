GREAT WHITE - New Live DVD / CD Available For Pre-Order

Great White have launched a pre-order for an upcoming DVD/CD set, simply titled Live. The set features a complete live show, filmed in Kentucky in August 2018.

Tracklisting:

"I'm Alright"

"Lady Red Light"

"Desert Moon"

"House Of Broken Love" Intro

"House Of Broken Love"

"Big Time"

"Blues"

"Mista Bone"

"Save Your Love"

"Rock Me" Intro

"Rock Me"

"Once Bitten Twice Shy"

The current lineup of Great White features guitarists Mark Kendall and Michael Lardie, vocalist Mitch Malloy, bassist Scott Snyder, and drummer Audie Desbrow.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)