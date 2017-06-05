GREAT WHITE Release “Big Time” Music Video

Hard rock veterans, Great White, have released a video for “Big Time”, a track from their new album, Full Circle, released on June 2nd. The video, directed by Todd E. Braley, is available for streaming below.

The new album, produced by Michael Wagener, was recorded earlier this year at his WireWorld Studio in Nashville. The release will come with a DVD, entitled Making Of Full Circle. More details to follow.

Full Circle tracklisting:

“I’m Alright”

“Movin' On”

“This Is The Life”

“Let Me In”

“Moonshine”

“Cry Of A Nation”

“Give It Up”

“Big Time”

“Never Let You Down”

“I've Got Your Back”

“Big Time” video:

Great White lineup:

Mark Kendall - Guitar

Michael Lardie - Keyboards & Guitar

Scott Snyder - Bass

Audie Desbrow - Drums

Terry Ilous - Vocals

(Photo - Neil Zlowzower)