GREAT WHITE's 2018 Kentucky State Fair Performance To Be Released On DVD, Says Guitarist MICHAEL LARDIE; Audio

In an interview with Edmonton's K-97 Classic Rock, Great White guitarist Michael Lardie reveals that the band's complete performance from the Kentucky State Fair in August 2018 will be released on DVD this spring/summer. The release will also include a few new songs recorded with the band's new singer, Mitch Malloy. Listen to the interview in two parts, below:

Previously released video footage from Great White's concert at the Kentucky State Fair at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on August 18th, 2018, can be seen below:



Great White performs in Edmonton on Friday (February 22nd) at Century Casino & Hotel. The band's live itinerary can be found at this location.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)