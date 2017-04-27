GREAT WHITE To Release Full Circle Album In June

Hard rock veterans, Great White, will release their new album, Full Circle, on June 2nd. The album, produced by Michael Wagener, was recorded earlier this year at his WireWorld Studio in Nashville. The release will come with a DVD, entitled Making Of Full Circle. More details to follow.

Full Circle tracklisting:

“I’m Alright”

“Movin' On”

“This Is The Life”

“Let Me In”

“Moonshine”

“Cry Of A Nation”

“Give It Up”

“Big Time”

“Never Let You Down”

“I've Got Your Back”

Great White lineup:

Mark Kendall - Guitar

Michael Lardie - Keyboards & Guitar

Scott Snyder - Bass

Audie Desbrow - Drums

Terry Ilous - Vocals

(Photo - Neil Zlowzower)