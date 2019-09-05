GREAT WHITE Vocalist MITCH MALLOY On Negative Fan Reactions - "I'm Too Far Established As My Own Singer To Be Somebody Else As A Singer" (Audio)

Back in 2018, Mitch Malloy, a celebrated songwriter and artist now based in Nashville, took the reigns as the third lead vocalist in Great White’s 36-year history. He recently guested on 99.5 KRFF and discussed negative fan reactions to him fronting the band in place of original singer Jack russell.

In the clips below, Great White perform "Rock Me" and "Once Bitten, Twice Shy""on August 18th, 2018, at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, KY.

