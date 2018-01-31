GREBER – Cemetery Preston Album Streaming In Full

Cambridge ON's grind sludge duo Greber, featuring Steve Vargas (The Great Sabatini) and Marc Borugon (ex-Fuck The Facts) will be unleashing their new album Cemetery Preston on Friday, February 2nd. Audience’s jaws will drop at the raw mining of emotions it contains, its searing sincerity, and sheer innovation. Through collaborations between Ancient Temple Recordings, Pink Lemonade Recordings, Hibernation Release, No Why Records and d7i Records, the release will be available on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download.

Before it's officially out, Greber is presenting a full stream of the album.

Drummer Steve Vargas comments:

"With Cemetery Preston we dug a bit deeper and got a lot darker in the overall sound and feel of this record. Our aim was to make it as ugly as possible both musically and lyrically. I feel like it's the best representation of the band to date and we're really excited to play a bunch of these songs on the road in February."

Tracklisting:

“Backhanded Interest”

“The Wreckers”

“Prophetic”

“By Any Other Name”

“Overdraft”

“Our Burnt Treasure”

“Grave Plot”

“No One But You”

“The Closer We Got”

For those in Eastern Canada, Greber will be hitting the road in February to destroy with their live assault in support of Cemetery Preston.

Dates:

February

1 – Ottawa, ON – Pressed

2 – Montreal, QC – Atomic Café

3 – Quebec City, QC – Scanner

6 – Fredericton, NB – Manic Mansion

7 – Saint John, NB – Second Spin

8 – Moncton, NB – Plan B

9 – Halifax, NS – Gus’ Pub

10 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Murdoch

23 – Toronto, ON – Coalition

24 – Cambridge, ON – Scout Hut