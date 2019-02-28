Greece's ACID DEATH To Release Primal Energies Album In March; "Godless Shrines" Lyric Video Streaming

Greek technical/progressive death metal band, Acid Death, will release the sixth album, and eighth official release, entitled Primal Energies, on March 15th via 7hard/7us Media Group GmbH on CD digipack and digital formats. A lyric video for the track "Godless Shrines" can be found below.

The album, recorded from April 2018 - January 2019, was produced by Acid Death, co-produced by Tommy Vetterli.

Drums for the album were recorded at Devasoundz Studios, Athens, Greece with sound engineer Fotis Benardo. Guitars, bass, vocals & keyboard arrangements recorded at S.I.A. Recordings, Athens, Greece with sound engineer Savvas Betinis.

The album was mixed and mastered at New Sound Studios, Zurich, Switzerland by Martin Zeller. Album cover and inlays created and processed by Giannis Nakos (Remedy Art Design).

Tracklisting:

"My Bloody Crown"

"Inner Demons"

"Godless Shrines"

"Primal Energies"

"The Rope"

"Fire Of The Insane"

"Reality And Fear"

"Regret/Repent"

"The Void Before..."

"H.U.M.A.N."

"Godless Shrines" lyric video: