Greece's KARMA VIOLENS To Release Serpent God Album In April

Greek extreme metal band, Karma Violens, has been hard at writing and recording the their third record, Serpent God. The new album contains 10 tracks and is set for release on April 13th through Growl Records, a division of ROAR! Rock of Angels Records.

Serpent God, was produced and mixed by Costas Papadopoulos and Karma Violens at Symbolic Studios. Recordings by Costas Papadopoulos at Symbolic Studios. Mastered by Andreas Karayiannis at Dysmorphia Studios. The artwork and layout created by Greek Design mastermind Giannis Nakos at Remedy Art Studios.

Karma Violens returns with their third album, Serpent God. The album is an outcome of their new sound - an amalgam of extreme metal forms, with black metal influences prevailing. Serpent God is a conceptual album, mainly focusing on the transparency of today's social standards and ideas. Freedom, or lack thereof today, is the main body of what the album conveys; man's tendency to create social "musts" and "have-to’s" via religion, God and modern society. The Serpent God is the liberation from our modern way of life.

Tracklisting:

"Men Of Gibeah"

"Serpent God"

"Sons Of Destruction"

"A Letter To The Worthless Chamber"

"The Sun I Never Had"

"Dark Morel"

"The Constractors"

"Radix Malorum"

"Eternal Darkness"

"Blood Aurora"

Karma Violens is:

Marios - Vocals

George - Guitars

Costas - Guitars

Steven - Bass