Greece's VARATHRON At Work On Sixth Studio Album; First Studio Video Streaming

Greek black metallers Varathron are working on their sixth studio album, Patriarchs Of Evil, and today have released the first video from the recording sessions. Watch drummer Haris record drums at Infinite Loop Music Studio in Ioannina (Greece) and hear fragments of new pre-production songs below.

Varathron commented: "We are very excited to announce that the recordings of our upcoming album Patriarchs Of Evil have come to an end and we are already in the mixing process! Drums were recorded once again at Infinite Loop Music Studio in Ioannina, Greece. In the video you can see some great moments capturing Haris' performance. Rest of the recordings took place at Crown Audio Conspiracies along with the mixing and mastering of the album which is scheduled to be delivered to Agonia Records this December. The cover artwork is in progress by master Juanjo Castellano - well known for his amazing art and previous work with Varathron.

"Patriarchs Of Evil contains eight tracks and we promise that it will be a true heavy, blasphemous and unique masterpiece. 2018 is our 30th year anniversary and we plan to make it really, really special!"

Varathron was formed in 1988. The band's early albums are considered as cornerstones of the Hellenic black metal scene, alongside releases of Necromantia and Rotting Christ, with whom the group shared members and similar fascination towards early style.

Varathron's trademark are mid-paced riffs that have a classic, old-school feel strengthened by a progressive view, as well as epic atmosphere that only few can match.

The bands last studio album, Untrodden Corridors Of Hades, was released in 2014. Listen below:

Lineup:

Stefan Necroabyssious - vocals

Achilleas C - guitars

Sotiris - guitars

Stratos - bass

Haris - drums