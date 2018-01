Greece’s AETHERIAN Debut “Black Sails” Music Video

Greek melodic death metal band, Aetherian, have released a video for "Black Sails", a track from their debut album, The Untamed Wilderness, out now via Lifeforce Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Wish Of Autumn Twilight”

“Dark Earth”

“As The Veil Fades”

“Black Sails”

“Seeds Of Deception”

“Shade Of The Sun”

“Clouds Gathering”

“The Rain”

“The Path”

“Black Sails” video:

“Dark Earth” video:

“Seeds Of Deception” lyric video:

“The Rain” video: