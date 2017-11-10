Greece’s AETHERIAN Debut “Dark Earth” Music Video

Greek melodic death metal band, Aetherian, have released a video for Dark Earth, a track from their upcoming debut album, The Untamed Wilderness, to be released on November 24th via Lifeforce Records. Watch the clip below.

Listening to Aetherian for the first time makes you think the band would come from Finland or Sweden, but the trio in fact is from sunny shores of Greece. Even with a Southern heritage and much more Vitamin D in their veins the band from Athens share the same melancholic genes as their “competitors” from the upper North. With the sound the band is creating we are very sure Aetherian will be playing in the first league of melodic death metal bands very soon.

Tracklisting:

“Wish Of Autumn Twilight”

“Dark Earth”

“As The Veil Fades”

“Black Sails”

“Seeds Of Deception”

“Shade Of The Sun”

“Clouds Gathering”

“The Rain”

“The Path”

“Dark Earth” video:

“Seeds Of Deception” lyric video:

“The Rain” video: