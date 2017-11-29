Greece’s CAELEASTIA Announce Thanatopsis Album; “Devil’s Game” Track Streaming

Greek symphonic extreme metal band, Caeleastia, will release their new album 'Thanatopsis', on December 8th via EMP Label Group/SPV. The album was mixed and mastered at Fredman Studios (Gothenburg, Sweden) by Fredrik Nordström (Dream Evil). Caeleastia have posted a audio video for the song “Devil´s Game”, streaming below.

The cover artwork was made by Gogo Melone (Luna Obscura).

Tracklisting:

“Intro / Time For Redemption”

“Initium Vitae Et Mortis”

“Thanatopsis”

“Chamber Of Torments”

“Devil’s Game”

“Dancing With The Demons”

“Travel To Eternity”

“Underlife”

“Martyrs” (featuring Jason Bittner (Overkill))

“Lament Of The Sea”

“Devil’s Game”: