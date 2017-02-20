Greece’s CHRONOSPHERE To Release Red N' Roll Album In March; Teaser Video Streaming

On March 31st, Greek thrashers Chronosphere will release their new album, Red N' Roll, via Punishment 18 Records. A new teaser video is available for streaming below.

The album album was recorded and mixed by Kostas Spades and Spyros Lafias at Chrono Studios and co-mixed and mastered by Ivy DMC.

Tracklisting:

“Alu Card”

“Demonized”

“Before It’s Gone”

“Picking Up My Pieces”

“Be The Best”

“The Force To Put An End”

“Honest To Kill”

“Wolves Out Of Cage”

“Warriors”

“Portal To The Underworld”

Teaser:

“Picking Up My Pieces” video:

(Photo - chronosphere-official.com)