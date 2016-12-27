Greece’s NEED Release Lyric Video For “Alltribe”

Greek prog metal/rock band, Need, have released a lyric video for “Alltribe”, a track from their fourth album, Hegaiamas: a song for freedom, to be released on January 17th.

Music-wise, the song explores new soundscapes for Need, something that’s always the band’s purpose when writing new material, while lyric-wise it’s a journey for freedom through the exploration of one’s self. The video was made by by Haris Kountouris and HK Visual Creations.

Hegaiamas: a song for freedom was produced by Need and mixed/mastered by Hector.D at HD Studios. Cover artwork by Nick "Eyejacker" Panagiotopoulos.

Tracklisting:

“Rememory”

“Alltribe”

“Therianthrope”

“Riverthane”

“Tilikum”

“I.O.T.A.”

“Hegaiamas”

“Rememory” video:

“Tilikum”:

Trailer:

Need is a prog metal/rock band based in Athens, Greece. Formed in 2004 they have three more albums and have toured Europe twice, having shared the stage with the likes of Jon Oliva's Pain, Symphony X, Candlemass and more while they've also performed the 15th edition of ProgPower USA in 2014, at Sonisphere Festival 2011 opening for Iron Maiden, Mastodon, Slipknot and more.