Greece’s ON THORNS I LAY Sign With Alone Records

Alone Records have announced the Greek doom metal masters On Thorns I Lay have signed an agreement to join the Spanish label. The band has just finished recording their eight studio effort entitled Aegean Sorrow and, according to their own words and a few listens, their best album in a more than 20 years career.

Produced by Fotis Benardo, recorded at Devasoundz Studios (Rotting Christ, Septic Flesh...) and mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound AB studio, Aegean Sorrow will be released next March 2018 on CD format by Alone Records and on limited vinyl version by Spanish The Vinyl Division.

The band comments: “In 2015, we felt the need to write music again. We never stopped listening to our favourite albums, but this time we decided to give the songs a different approach, with a modern focus on production, so this is how Aegean Sorrow was just created. It sounds immense and epic, deep and powerful. It is a mix taken from our first demos and our first four albums back in the ‘90s , but with a modern sound. It is exactly what we love to hear, first of all, as fans. No trends, just pure feelings and music. Aegean Sorrow is the music we always dreamed of. Waves of emotions flow over and over, it is a magical journey into the depth of our soul and we are very excited that our best album in our career so far is going to be released through labels that we already feel that they will support it 100% with all their will.”

A lyric video for the title track will be issued next week.