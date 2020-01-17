Greece’s PUTA VOLCANO Announce New Album, Single Streaming

Greek hard rock, stoner, sludge quartet Puta Volcano has announced their eagerly-awaited third LP, Amma, due March 13 via The Orchard.

Preorder on limited gold/black vinyl, CD, and limited t-shirt bundles at Bandcamp.

Puta Volcano is building up their legacy and fanbase, one gig, one album, one song at the time. An already-acknowledged cog in the Greek heavy rock scene, the band formed in 2012, releasing their debut EP Represent Victory Below Eye. Puta Volcano’s debut full-length, The Sun (2015), was recognized as a fresh and inspiring offering, and soon after the band started gigging regularly, including 2015’s Rockwave Festival in Athens, alongside The Black Keys and 1000mods.

In 2017 Puta Volcano released their celebrated Harmony Of Spheres LP, a heady mixture of Seattle grunge, stoner and Southern rock, all with a South-Eastern European twist. The year that the quartet truly kicked on, Harmony of Spheres was toured across the EU, at Desertfest Athens, and led to Puta Volcano supporting Alice In Chains and Fu Manchu at Release Athens Fest last year.

The forthcoming Amma LP is a highly enterprising and unusual release, full of heft and verve. Elements of Alice In Chains, Melvins, Hole, even A Perfect Circle, Kylesa and Baroness combine to create a tantalizing listen, showcasing a young band really hitting their stride.

Tracklisting:

“Re-Entry”

“Entropica”

“Venus Lullaby”

“First Light”

“Black Box”

“Sugar Cube”

“Echoing Icons”

“Primitive Data”

“Apnea”

“Torus”

“Space Blanket”

“Kassandra’s Gift”

