Greece’s SIMPLEFEAST Sign To Sliptrick Records

Sliptrick Records has announced the signing of Greece’s Simplefeast.

Simplefast is a modern metal/thrash metal band from Athens, Greece. They were formed in late 2011 and after various changes in their line-up, the band began to gig in March 2012. Over the years, they have played numerous shows and supported well-known bands such as the American metal band Defeater and the Greek metal bands Bio-Cancer, Chronosphere, Exarsis and Sonata Antartika.

In 2014, they put out their first independent release with the mini-album Cursed which consisted of six tracks. On May 19th, 2017 they released their second album Apocalypse, through AMAdea Music which gained excellent reviews and currently stands as the best-selling metal record on the AMAdea roster.

From May to December 2017, Simplefast performed around Central Europe, the Balkans and Greece as part of the 1st leg of the Apocalypse Over Europe Tour and they band will continue with the second and third leg of the tour during 2018. On touring breaks the group plan to enter the studio and record their 3rd, as yet untitled album, which is due for release via Sliptrick Records in early to mid-2019.