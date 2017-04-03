Greece’s W.E.B. Sign With Apathia Records; New Album Title Revealed

Greek metallers, W.E.B., have announced their signing with Apathia Records. A message from the band follows:

“Dear Libertines, We are very pleased to announce that we have signed with French record label, Apathia Records. Not only are we glad to be part of their amazing band roster but, also France is a place W.E.B. have great memories and bond from, since the last time we toured the country extensively.

“We also reveal to you the title of our upcoming album. It is said to be the darkest place of Greek mythology.... TARTARUS! Tartarus full-length album is scheduled to be released within October of 2017. More about this will follow up. STAY DARK!”

(Photo - Georgina Staikou Photography)