GREEN CARNATION Debut "Sentinels" Lyric Video

Norwegian progressive metal stalwarts, Green Carnation, have released a lyric video for "Sentinels", a track from their new album, Leaves Of Yesteryear, out now via Season Of Mist. Watch below, and order the album here.

The cover artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

Tracklisting:

"Leaves Of Yesteryear"

"Sentinels"

"My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death"

"Hounds"

"Solitude"

"Sentinels" lyric video:

"Leaves Of Yesteryear" video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Kjetil Nordhus - vocals

Tchort - guitars

Bjørn Harstad - guitars

Stein Roger Sordal - bass

Kenneth Silden - keys

Jonathan Alejandro Perez - drums

(Photo - Petter Sandell)