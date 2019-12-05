GREEN CARNATION Re-Sign To Season of Mist; First Album In 14 Years Due In First Half Of 2020

After almost 10 years of total silence, Norwegian prog/avantgarde metal act, Green Carnation, announced their comeback to the international metal scene for the 15th anniversary of their cult classic, Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness, in 2016. After a successful comeback year with festival appearances and special shows both in Europe and North America, the Norwegians are now preparing to release their first album in 14 years.

Green Carnation from Kristiansand, Norway, was founded as early as 1990. After founding member Tchort joined legends-to-be Emperor and continued in Satyricon and Einherjer, the band was laid to rest until their debut album, A Journey To The End Of The Night, came out in 2000. Following a period with lineup changes, 2001 marked the release of the bands epic Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness.

With their albums A Blessing In Disguise (2003) and The Quiet Offspring (2005), Green Carnation shifted towards a more rock orientated style, before they surprised everyone with the stripped-down record Acoustic Verses in 2006. What followed in the same year is perhaps one of the most spectacular DVD recordings metal history. The band played a show in the mountains, under a 30-meter-high dam. Only a year later, Green Carnation disbanded.

After the successful return in 2016, the band continued to play shows in 2017 and 2018. In September 2019, the progressive metal act announced that they were going to record their first album in 14 years, in DUB Studio, with producer Endre Kirkesola (Abbath, In Vain and Solefald), who also produced Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness. The new album is expected to be released in the first half of 2020 via Season of Mist.

Lineup:

Kjetil Nordhus - vocals

Tchort - guitars

Bjørn Harstad - guitars

Stein Roger Sordal - bass

Kenneth Silden - keys

Jonathan Alejandro Perez - drums

(Photo - Petter Sandell)