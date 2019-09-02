GREEN CARNATION Recording New Album For The First Time In 14 Years; Details Revealed

Norwegian prog masters Green Carnation will return to the studio this month to record what is going to be the band’s first new album in 14 years. It is due to be released in 2020.



During September 2019, the band will be recording what they describe as “a tribute to Green Carnation’s past, present and future” consisting of three brand new songs, one remake of a song from their debut album, and one cover song. The sessions also mark a reunion with Endre Kirkesola (Abbath, In Vain, Solefald), the producer of the band’s legendary Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness, in DUB Studios in Kristiansand, Norway.



Singer Kjetil Nordhus says: “We are very happy to be able to announce this now. The band has made some big plans, yet to be revealed, and this release is the first part of that. First we thought we were going to record an EP, but we have been in creative mood, so it is going to be a proper full length album, with almost 50 minutes of music, and five songs".



Founding member and Green Carnation guitaist Tchort says: “Endre knows the band better than anyone. He was also playing keys with us in our Light of Day, Day of Darkness comeback in 2016, so we have every reason to believe that this will be a great match, both for ourselves, and for the listeners".



The band is discussing with labels, managements and booking agents for future cooperation, but is currently self-managed.



