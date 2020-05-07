GREEN CARNATION Streaming Entire Leaves Of Yesteryear Album

Norwegian progressive metal stalwarts, Green Carnation, will release Leaves Of Yesteryear on Friday, May 8, via Season Of Mist. The record is the first new music from the band in 14 years. A full album stream can be found below.

Founding member and guitarist Tchort (ex-Emperor) comments: "We are super-excited to finally release new music and our first-time-ever music video. Costin did a great job to interpret the moods and lyrics of the song. We think the viewers will find new meanings in the visual side of the song and discover new elements for each time they see it. Enjoy!"

Pre-orders for Leaves Of Yesteryear are available here. The cover artwork was created by Niklas Sundin.

Tracklisting:

"Leaves Of Yesteryear"

"Sentinels"

"My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death"

"Hounds"

"Solitude"

Album stream:

"Leaves Of Yesteryear" video:

Green Carnation will live-stream their Leaves Of Yesteryear release show on May 23.

Because of the challenging situation with the Coronavirus, promoter Dirty Old Town, Green Carnation, Ticketmaster, Aasgaarden Visuals/Amodei Visual, and Radisson Blu Caledonien Hotel have decided to live-stream the concert with a multiple camera production with no audience present. No matter where you are located, you will be able to buy a ticket, get a unique code and stream the entire event. Tickets are now available here.

The band is working to find a new date for the physical concert. Ticket-holders for the original show on May 23 will automatically receive a streaming-code for the online event.

Singer Kjetil Nordhus comments: "Bands, artists, musicians, promoters and music-lovers are experiencing severe challenges in the times of the Coronavirus. We have decided to attack the situation in a positive way and share our big release party with the people having already bought a ticket but also with fans in the rest of the world. This will be a big happening for everybody involved, and we’re really looking forward to sharing it with everybody!"

Lineup:

Kjetil Nordhus - vocals

Tchort - guitars

Bjørn Harstad - guitars

Stein Roger Sordal - bass

Kenneth Silden - keys

Jonathan Alejandro Perez - drums

(Photo - Petter Sandell)