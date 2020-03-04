GREEN CARNATION To Release Leaves Of Yesteryear Album In May; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Norwegian progressive metal stalwarts, Green Carnation, will release Leaves Of Yesteryear on May 8 via Season Of Mist. The record is the first new music from the band in 14 years. The album art and tracklisting can be found below.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Green Carnation has premiered the official music video for the title track, "Leaves Of Yesteryear". The video, made by Costin Chioreanu, can be found below.

Founding member and guitarist Tchort (ex-Emperor) comments: "We are super-excited to finally release new music and our first-time-ever music video. Costin did a great job to interpret the moods and lyrics of the song. We think the viewers will find new meanings in the visual side of the song and discover new elements for each time they see it. Enjoy!"

Pre-orders for Leaves Of Yesteryear are available here. The cover artwork was created by Niklas Sundin and can be found below together with the tracklist.

Tracklisting:

"Leaves Of Yesteryear"

"Sentinels"

"My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death"

"Hounds"

"Solitude"

"Leaves Of Yesteryear" video:

Lineup:

Kjetil Nordhus - vocals

Tchort - guitars

Bjørn Harstad - guitars

Stein Roger Sordal - bass

Kenneth Silden - keys

Jonathan Alejandro Perez - drums

(Photo - Petter Sandell)