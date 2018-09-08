GREEN DEATH – “I Am Eternal” Video Streaming

Des Moines metallers Green Death will release their third full-length album Hallowmass on October 19th on Combat Records. The new album follows their sophomore release Manufacturing Evil, and finds the band further expanding their musical horizons. Green Death are redefining thrash, incorporating doom, melodic death and classic metal, the Iowa natives are taking the genre back to hallowed ground, and creating the mold for future speed freaks. A new video for "I Am Eternal" is streaming below.

Hallowmass was recorded in Des Moines, Iowa at The Establishment Recording with engineer Griffin Landa (The Acacia Strain), mastered by Zeuss at Planet Z, and produced by Green Death and Executive Producer David Ellefson.

Hallowmass once again features iconic artwork by the incredible Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom). Head to this location for LP preorders.

Tracklisting:

“Lycanthropy”

“Bullet Of Silver”

“I Am Eternal”

“Lament”

“Curse The Heavens”

“The Betrayed”

“Bad Omens”

“Sacrament”

“Messis Diaboli”

“The Harvest”

“She Couldn’t Live”

“Pure Torture” (feat. David Ellefson)

“Hallowmass”

“Sickle & Scythe” (feat. Clayton Cagle of Hatchet)

"I Am Eternal" video:

Teaser: