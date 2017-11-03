GREEN DRUID Streaming New Track “Agoraphobia”

Green Druid, the new gods of crushing psychedelic doom, are streaming the new song “Agoraphobia”, featured on their upcoming debut album, Ashen Blood. Listen below

Brooding. Atmospheric. Isolationist. With weighty riffs summoning the Lovecraftian horrors of the cosmos, Green Druid's music entrances listeners with tales of the Old Blood and of dismal worlds too soon forgotten. Due to be released on March 16th, 2018, Ashen Blood features seven monumental tracks totaling over an hour of mind-altering doom.

"While our first EP - and foray into the world of doom - could be viewed as us learning the ins and outs of the genre, Ashen Blood is where we really started to hone in on our own voice," comments guitarist Graham Zander. "Taking influence from the dark fantasy landscapes of games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, we strove to create a truly doomed psychedelic experience."

Rounded out by vocalist/guitarist Chris McLaughlin, bassist Ryan Skates and drummer Ryan Sims, Green Druid have been growing in power from the shadows, ready to unleash it on the world with their full-length debut.

Tracklisting:

“Pale Blood Sky”

“Agoraphobia”

“Dead Tree”

“Cursed Blood”

“Rebirth”

“Ritual Sacrifice”

“Nightfall”

