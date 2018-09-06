GREENLEAF To Release Hear The Rivers Album In November

On November 9th, the mighty Swedish stoner force Greenleaf present their latest album Hear The Rivers via Napalm Records.

This album turns out to be quite the mesmerizing bag of tricks that seizes the Swedish stoner sound and enriches it with so many wonderful things, like the unforgettable riff-o-rama "Good Ol' Goat" or the slow soul feeder "We Are The Pawns". An absolute gem of an album that is best kept in the family - which is why former Greenleaf- and Dozer drummer Karl Daniel Lidén (Craft, Bloodbath, Crippled Black Phoenix amongst others) produced it.

Greenleaf summarize this record in the following way: "Hear The Rivers is our full length number 7. Lucky number 7? Well, we like to think so! All the songs give us huge smiles on our faces and we are extremely proud of what we have done! As always we try to take our listeners on a trip with our music, make them wanna bang their heads, dance, smile and cry (of happiness of course). This is easily the biggest sounding record we have ever done and we hope people will enjoy it as much as we do!"

Hear The Rivers will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Double LP-Gatefold

- Digital Album



Pre-order here.

Hear The Rivers tracklisting:

"Let It Out!"

"Sweet Is The Sound"

"A Point Of A Secret"

"Good Ol´Goat"

"The Rumble And The Weight"

"We Are The Pawns"

"Oh My Bones"

"In The Caverns Below"

"High Fever"

"The Rivers Lullaby"

Lineup:

Arvid Hällagård: Vocals

Tommi Holappa: Guitar

Hans Fröhlich: Bass

Sebastian Olsson: Drums

(Photo - Edko Fuzz Photo)