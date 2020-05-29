Greet New Cisco Ccna Certification And Explore Cisco 200-301 Exam As The Only Way To Obtain It

The CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification path has always been a prerequisite for many other Cisco credentials. Before the major change in early 2020, the professionals couldn’t earn any advanced certificate without first obtaining CCNA. But in 2019, Cisco announced the latest changes to its certification program. One of the significant changes is the replacement of the long-standing CCNA track with a single credential and exam. This led to the introduction of the Exam-Labs Cisco 200-301 test as a prerequisite for getting the newly introduced CCNA certificate.

Old Cisco CCNA Certification Path

The CCNA certification pathway was first introduced in 1998. Since then, Cisco has released nine different versions of this track and a large number of the associated exams. Before the big change, Cisco 200-125 was the last test that the candidates should pass to earn the CCNA R&S certificate. This exam was introduced in 2016 and retired on Cisco CCNA Practice Test 200-301 - CCNP Enterpise - CCIE - A+ Devnet Professional.

Over the year, the vendor has added various technologies to its already existing product line, and in accordance with this,it has also introduced the CCNA certification path that matches these technologies. Some of these credentials include CCNA Security and CCNA Data Center. With a huge number of the CCNA certification options, Cisco decided to rename the old CCNA certificate to Examsnap CCNA Routing & Switching in 2007.

The new development in 2019 completely revamped the CCNA certification lineup, which led to a new dawn in the Cisco program. For a start, the vendor withdrew almost all the old CCNA credentials and consolidated the CCNA path into a single one. This means that instead of having different specializations under this track, there is now only one certificate simply referred to as CCNA. So, from February 24, 2020, the students can no longer take the old CCNA exam and can only sit for the newly introduced test, Cisco 200-301, to obtain their associate-level certification

New Cisco CCNA Certification

The announcement of Cisco’s intention to consolidate the CCNA specializations into a single certification doesn’t mean that the content of the new exam will be extracted from each and every associate-level tests that have been retired. What the vendor means is that the new CCNA credential will consolidate the skills of all areas with a focus on the basic expertise needed to start up in networking. Therefore, if you are preparing for new 200-301 CCNA, you shouldn’t worry that you will have to study the topics from various old tests.

New Cisco 200-301 CCNA Exam

This new Cisco certification exam covers specific domains associated with networking. These are further broken into topics with assigned percentages. The percentage assigned to each objective reflects its contribution to the volume of the exam questions. It’s essential that you take the individual percentage with the subject in perspective when preparing for this test. Six domains of Cisco 200-301 are highlighted below:

* Domain One: Network Fundamentals (20%)

* Domain Two: Network Access (20%)

* Domain Three: IP Connectivity (25%)

* Domain Four: IP Services (10%)

* Domain Five: Security Fundamentals (15%)

* Domain Six: Automation & Programmability (10%)

Let’s look at four of these areas and highlight what they focus on.

Network Fundamentals: This subject makes up 20% of the total exam questions. It focuses on some important basic points inherent in the technology domain as well as basic concepts from the other five objectives covered in the test.

Network Access: This topic covers LAN access technologies and other areas and makes up 20% of the exam content. 60% of the volume of its content is on Ethernet and 40% focuses on wireless LAN. It’s important that the students focus on these areas during study to enhance their performance.

Security Fundamentals: This objective focuses on the traditional routing & switching security domain. The topic covers areas, such as device login, switch Port Security, and many other subjects covered within the old CCNA Security specialization.

Automation & Programmability: A lot of areas within this domain are focused on the topics from automation. Those candidates who are not familiar with automation and programmability don’t have to worry as there are many fundamental objectives designed to help these individuals understand their basics. It’s crucial to mention that this module doesn’t delve into actual programming.

Conclusion

The highlights of topics given here are a brief summary of what the exam entails. It is recommended that the candidates preparing for the Cisco 200-301 test visit the official webpage to review detailed information about these objectives as well as other helpful details and preparation resources that will guarantee success in this certification exam. We can only say that 200-301 CCNA lasts 120 minutes and is available in Japanese and English. If you want to pass it on the first try, you can take an official training course and get all you need for your exam success.