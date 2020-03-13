GREG CHAISSON Discusses BADLANDS, Lack Of Reissues – “We Pissed Off Atlantic Records…”

80’s Glam Metalcast has returned with a new podcast with bassist Greg Chaisson, who has released an album with his new band Kings Of Dust. Chaisson was also a member of rock act Badlands in the ‘80s which featured guitarist Jake E. Lee, singer Ray Gillen and drummer Eric Singer. Topics include Kings Of Dust, why the Badlands records are out of print and not on Spotify, why Eric Singer initially left the group, rocky relationship with manager/producer Paul O’Neill, and surviving cancer.

Speaking about the lack of availability of the Badlands records and their relationship with Atlantic Records, Chaisson states: “We were so against the grain with Atlantic that whatever they wanted to do, we really didn’t give a damn what they wanted to do. We kind of just did what we wanted to do. As the saying goes, you live by the sword, you by it and I’m fine with that. On one hand I wish it would come out, but on the other hand I can live with whatever the situation is. I just think we pissed off Atlantic to a level that if it came out and sold some units, I don’t think it makes enough money for them to be worth it and I think it’s more of them being able to put a dig into us by never putting it out. Obviously, we would be able to make some money from it, but again because neither one of us, whether it’s me or Jake, obviously Ray is not around anymore; our reasons for doing it never had to do with the financial benefits of it. It had to do with, this is what we like and if people like it, then great. I won’t be disappointed if it comes out, I just don’t think it ever will.”

Phoenix-based retro rockers, Kings Of Dust, recently released a lyric video for "Like An Ocean", from the band's self-titled debut album. Watch below:

Kings Of Dust is out now via Shock Records / Vanity Music Group.

The band is comprised of former Badlands bassist Greg Chaisson, one time Red Dragon Cartel (along with Chaisson) frontman, Michael Thomas Beck, lead guitarist Ryan McKay from the Crash Street Kids and drummer Jimi Taft from local legends Surgical Steel. Kings Of Dust find themselves rooted in mid 70’s era classic rock, recalling the likes of Deep Purple, Humble Pie, Bad Company and Led Zeppelin in their arsenal.

Chaisson runs down the band’s approach: “There are some really great bands out there right now with that 70s style sound. But Kings Of Dust is first generation stuff. We were all there when it was a "sound" the first time around, so I think it's very authentic, seeing as this is what we grew up listening to."

Recorded throughout the spring and summer of 2019 and mixed this fall at SoundVision Recording in Mesa in Mesa, AZ, the self-titled release was produced by Greg Chaisson and mixed by Michael Beck and mastered by by Brad Vance (Rainbow, Graham Bonnet) at Red Mastering

The album isn’t your run of the mill collection of three chord based love songs and “standing up to ‘the man’” type anthems. Says Beck, “The song subjects vary from parents teaching their kids the rules of life to not letting your emotions get the best of you. Positive messages brought to life by a veteran group of musicians who don’t abide by the three chord rock theory."

Step back into time when rock and roll was just that with the new release from Greg Chaisson’s Kings Of Dust. Further details to follow.