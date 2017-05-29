GREGG ALLMAN, CHRIS CORNELL, CLIFF BURTON, BON SCOTT, FREDDIE MERCURY, And More Remembered; InTheStudio Memorial Day Weekend Specials Streaming (Audio)

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard, pays tribute to a number of late rock legends with a series of Memorial Day Weekend specials.

Gregg Allman (1947 - 2017) - “How painfully coincidental is it that this Memorial Day Weekend we lost a true musical legend whose impact on American music culture has been felt for nearly 50 years. Gregg Allman was the younger brother of Duane Allman, and the last of the original Allman Brothers Band members to join. Hailing from the Deep South and formed in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Allman Brothers put southern rock on the map in a big way. The tragic 1971 death of brother Duane made Gregg Allman the sole namesake for the next 46 years. We remember Gregg in this classic InTheStudio episode. God Bless Gregg. RIP.”

Listen here.

Echoes - In The Studio Pt. 1 - “Provided in memoriam to shooting stars and fallen rockers now including Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, YES co-founder and mainstay Chris Squire, brilliant icon David Bowie, American musical hero Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and now the multi-talented Chris Cornell of Soundgarden/ Audioslave.”

Listen here.

Echoes - In The Studio Pt. 2 - “In part two of Echoes - In The Studio, our annual Memorial Day Weekend tribute to fallen rockers, you will hear tributes to John Lennon, Lou Reed, Freddie Mercury, Bon Scott of AC/DC, Rick Wright of Pink Floyd, and Cliff Burton of Metallica by George Harrison, David Bowie, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Angus and Malcolm Young of AC/DC, and James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica.”

Listen here.

Echoes - In The Studio Pt. 3 - “Echoes In the Studio Pt. 3, the conclusion to our Memorial Day tribute featuring the voices of Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Bob Weir, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty in tribute to Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek of The Doors, Keith Moon and John Entwistle of The Who, Randy Rhoads, Jerry Garcia, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and John Bonham.”

Listen here.