GREGG ALLMAN To Be Buried In Georgia This Saturday; Family Invites Fans To Line Procession Route

Rock legend Gregg Allman, who was a co-founder of the legendary Allman Brothers Band and a peerless pioneer of Southern rock, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, May 27th due to complications from liver cancer.

Arrangements have been made for Gregg’s funeral in Macon, Georgia this Saturday, June 3rd at 1 PM. His family has invited fans to line the route of the funeral procession to Rose Hill Cemetery in honor of Gregg.

The procession will begin after the memorial service at the intersection of Cherry Street and 1st Street. The route will run north on 1st Street and then turn west onto Riverside Drive to the entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery. The family respectfully asks for privacy during the memorial service and burial.

Tributes to Gregg can be made to the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia here or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University here.