GRETA VAN FLEET Announce 2019 World Tour Plans

Greta Van Fleet have announced the March Of The Peaceful Army World Tour and initial headline dates for 2019. These dates are in support of the band's debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, that is due out October 19th (Lava/Republic Records).

As part of the itinerary, the band will visit Australia and New Zealand for the first time playing concerts in four cities beginning in Sydney on January 29th. The band then heads to Europe and the UK in February and March for 12 dates, followed by four weeks of North American shows from early May to early June. All confirmed dates are below. Log on to gretavanfleet.com for all ticket purchasing info.

Tour dates:

January

29 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

February

3 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia

5 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

8 - Logan Campbell Centre - Auckland, New Zealand

22 - Palau Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

24 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

27 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium

March

3 - Zenith - Paris, France

5 - Newcastle 02 Academy - Newcastle, UK

7 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

8 - 02 Academy Leeds - Leeds, UK

10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

11 - Mountford Hall - Liverpool, UK

13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May

7 - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre - Miami, FL

9 - Daily's Place Amphitheatre - Jacksonville, FL

10 - Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL

12 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

13 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

15 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

16 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

18 - The Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

21 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

22 - The Dome - Rochester, NY

25 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

28 - Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June

2 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

4 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army is available for pre-order here. The album track "Anthem" is available for streaming below.

Collectively written by all four band members, the ten original songs explore a variety of topics that include fresh starts, love, integrity, innocence, adventure, diversity and peace, the life cycle and its inherent responsibilities, courage, masked deceptions, revolution, and truth. Blending rock, soul and blues, Jake’s blazing guitar riffs, Josh’s soaring, powerful vocals, Danny’s thunderous drums, and Sam’s swaggering baselines and keys create a menagerie of musical elements throughout.

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone (The Rust Brothers) and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army tracklisting:

"Age Of Man"

"The Cold Wind"

"When The Curtain Falls"

"Watching Over"

"Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)"

"You’re The One"

"The New Day"

"Mountain Of The Sun"

"Brave New World"

"Anthem"

"Anthem":

"Watching Over":

"When The Curtain Falls" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)