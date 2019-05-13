GRETA VAN FLEET Announce Fall Leg Of March Of The Peaceful Army Tour
May 13, 2019, an hour ago
Greta Van Fleet have announced a three week fall North American leg of its March Of The Peaceful Army Tour, set to kick off in Kansas City on Saturday, September 21. The tour will include first-time visits to Kansas City and Irvine, and the band performing a blend of fan-favorites and some brand new tunes. Shannon and the Clams, a GVF personal pick, will support on all dates.
Pre-sales for Peaceful Army Fan Club members begin Wednesday, May 15, and the public on-sale starts Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, local time. Log on to gretavanfleet.com for all ticketing details.
Dates:
September
21 - The Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO
23 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
27 - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
29 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA
30 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA
October
2 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
5 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA
9 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Sugar Land, TX
11 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA
13 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN
15 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
(Photo - Travis Shinn)