GRETA VAN FLEET Announce Fall Leg Of March Of The Peaceful Army Tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced a three week fall North American leg of its March Of The Peaceful Army Tour, set to kick off in Kansas City on Saturday, September 21. The tour will include first-time visits to Kansas City and Irvine, and the band performing a blend of fan-favorites and some brand new tunes. Shannon and the Clams, a GVF personal pick, will support on all dates.

Pre-sales for Peaceful Army Fan Club members begin Wednesday, May 15, and the public on-sale starts Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, local time. Log on to gretavanfleet.com for all ticketing details.

Dates:

September

21 - The Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

23 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

27 - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

30 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

October

2 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

5 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

9 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land - Sugar Land, TX

11 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA

13 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

15 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

(Photo - Travis Shinn)