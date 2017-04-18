GRETA VAN FLEET Debuts “Highway Tune” Music Video

Michigan's Greta Van Fleet have released a music video for their single “Highway Tune”, available for streaming below. The band’s four-song debut EP, Black Smoke Rising, will be released this Friday, April 21st (Lava Records), and the band will hit the road on May 12th with The Struts.

“Highway Tune”, the debut track from Greta Van Fleet, is a tasty slab of rock n' roll the way it was always meant to be - loaded with bravado and flair, a righteous attitude of defiance, of love, and a simultaneous kinship with alienation and belonging.

"Greta Van Fleet is the future of real Rock & Roll," said Jason Flom, President of Lava Records, who personally signed the band. "They've got the chops, the swagger and the songs to make their mark as the band of their generation."

Greta Van Fleet - four young men, two are 18, two are about to turn 21; three are brothers, two of them are twins, and one best friend, all from the idyllic Michigan village of Frankenmuth (pop. 5000). They write all of their own music; influences are varied, much of it rooted in their parents' vast vinyl collections - Jimi Hendrix, Tchaikovsky, Robert Frost, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Who, The Lord Of The Rings. And, in order to play those dates with The Struts, two of the members will have to miss their high school prom.

Upcoming dates with The Struts are as follows:

May

12 - Austin's Fuel Room - Libertyville, IL

15 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

16 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

18 - The Rapids Theatre - Niagara Falls, NY

19 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

21 - Bottle & Cork - Dewey Beach, DE

(Photo - Ford Fairchild)