GRETA VAN FLEET Debuts "When The Curtain Falls" Music Video

With the band’s new single “When The Curtain Falls" already Top 10 at Rock Radio and nearly eight-million streams to its credit, Greta Van Fleet presents the companion music video, a performance piece that finds the band in an esoteric foreign landscape filled with mystical symbolism, celestial events and otherworldly psychedelia.

Filmed in Southern California and conceived and directed by acclaimed visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Iron Man), you can check out the video below:

Greta Van Fleet lineup:

Josh Kiszka - vocals

Jake Kiszka - guitar

Sam Kiszka - bass & keys

Danny Wagner - drums